Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $142.79. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.13 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 1,826.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
