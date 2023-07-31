Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $142.79. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 1,826.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth $7,363,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

