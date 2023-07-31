Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.63.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
CPG opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.42.
Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.