Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

