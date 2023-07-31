Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 320,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.52. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

