CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.2 %

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.57 on Monday, reaching $162.17. 3,034,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,437. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

