CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 115,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $397.25 million, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 515,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

