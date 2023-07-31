Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cuentas Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CUEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Cuentas has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, e-commerce, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

