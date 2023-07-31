CX Institutional Acquires 24,621 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 179,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

