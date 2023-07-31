CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 509.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

BMY traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

