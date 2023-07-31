CX Institutional Grows Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CX Institutional increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2,359.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,326 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CX Institutional owned about 2.84% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

