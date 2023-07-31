CX Institutional Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 692.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,502 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after buying an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,033,000 after buying an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 611,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

