CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 3.68% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 239,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

