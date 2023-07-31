CX Institutional Purchases 4,390 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.