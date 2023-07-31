CX Institutional Purchases 597,651 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 4,247.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 810.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BLOK traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. 76,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.