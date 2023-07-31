CX Institutional Sells 15,576 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,264. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

