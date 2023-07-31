Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

