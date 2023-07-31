DA Davidson Boosts Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target to $190.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 62,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,595. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

