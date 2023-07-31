Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) versus Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Critical Review

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 1 2 4 1 2.63 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cadence Bank pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 16.99% 12.79% 1.09% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bank and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 2.24 $463.24 million $2.19 11.48 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

