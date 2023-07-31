Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.17. 318,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,835. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

