Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.84. 2,040,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

