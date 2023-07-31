Darrow Company Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.20. 1,295,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.