David P. Perry Buys 1,233,045 Shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) Chairman David P. Perry purchased 1,233,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $900,122.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,030,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,512,186.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of BTTX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Free Report ) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

