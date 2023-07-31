Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.11. 1,025,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.