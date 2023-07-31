Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,023,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

