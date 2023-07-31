Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.