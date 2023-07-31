Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

