Dearborn Partners LLC Has $38.13 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $561.25. The stock had a trading volume of 744,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

