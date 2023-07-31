Dearborn Partners LLC Has $51.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.16. 1,323,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $333.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

