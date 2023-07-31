Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,760 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

