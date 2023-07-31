Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,724. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

