Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 673 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $169.07. 785,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

