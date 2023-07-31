Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $428.35. 703,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

