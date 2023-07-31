Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.69. The company had a trading volume of 466,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

