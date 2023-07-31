Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DVN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,043. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

