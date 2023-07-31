Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.43 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

