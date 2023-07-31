Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86. 196,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 825,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $682.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

