DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.50. DocGo shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 577,597 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $840.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $385,447.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.