Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEI. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 431,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.02%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 277,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

