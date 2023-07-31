Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.89. 294,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,602. The firm has a market cap of $884.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 266,289 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,826,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dril-Quip Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

