DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09 to $6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 816,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.