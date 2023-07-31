Ducommun’s (DCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

DCO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 7,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

