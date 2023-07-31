Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.14

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 116712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUFRY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dufry in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

