Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 644.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

