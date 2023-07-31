Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.69. 2,302,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,711. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

