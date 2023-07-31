Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $143,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.44. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

