Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Eaton by 32.3% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,420.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 184,166 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.44. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

