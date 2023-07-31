eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 3.1 %

eBay stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.