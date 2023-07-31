eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Trading Up 3.1 %

eBay stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

