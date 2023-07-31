Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 4,866.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 1,267,211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 366,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,035. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

