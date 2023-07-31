Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $210.04 million and approximately $472,107.94 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

