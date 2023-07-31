Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.07. 4,291,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,223. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.